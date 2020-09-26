1/1
Amie BROWN
On Monday, September 21st, we lost an amazingly strong and beautiful woman, Amie Brown (nee Owen). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in her 101st year. She was a longtime Ti-cat season ticket holder and a member of the Ladies of Hamilton. She loved to travel, play cards and spend time with her dear friends. She also loved to spend time with her family and never missed a Sunday dinner. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; anyone that had ever met her fell in love with her wit and charm, of which she held onto until her last days. The family would like thank all of her caregivers that helped make her last few years enjoyable. There truly are no words to express our gratitude. She is survived by her children Roger Brown (Adrienne), Richard Owen Brown (deceased), Cindy Campbell (Kevin), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Ontario. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
