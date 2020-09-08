It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Amy Ocampo at home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 35. Beloved wife of Daniel Hoeksema. Devoted mother of Kael, Naomi, Lily and Ryan. Loving daughter of Tony and Lorna. Cherished sister of Lisa and her twin brother Jesse. Dear daughter-in-law of Don and Pat. Amy will also be missed by her Aunt Eleanor and the extended Ocampo family. Amy was an educator at both Mohawk College and Six Nations Polytechnic, and a Field Placement Specialist. She graduated from Sheridan College and was close to achieving her Bachelors of Psychology at Athabasca University. Amy had a passion for literature, philosophy and poetry. Her outgoing nature, infectious laugh, and her smile that could light up a room will be deeply missed and always lovingly remembered. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday, September 10 from 12-1 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Please RSVP on the funeral home website (or by calling 905-689-4852 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Due to capacity restrictions it will be by invitation only and livestreamed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 940 North Park Drive, Brampton. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Aboriginal Health Centre or the Good Shepherd Centre would be appreciated by the family. For the Visitation RSVP, Livestream Link and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com