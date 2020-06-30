Of Moorefield, surrounded by much love, Amy passed away peacefully, safe in the arms of Jesus, at McMaster Children's Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 19. She was born February 24, 2001 in Stratford. Beloved daughter of Ray and Paula (Bauman) Sauder. Big sister of Anthony and Colton. Cherished by her grandparents Nelson and Martha Sauder and Eugene and Vera Bauman, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Absolutely adored by her little Sunday School class, and other cancer kids she met (and entertained!) while under-going treatment. Amy will be remembered for "leaving a little glitter" wherever she went. She lived life with a purposeful intensity, knowing her time on earth could be cut very short. She loved arts and crafts, photography, and all things Hawaiian! Her Music CD recording was a special dream come true. Amy loved people, all kinds of people! To quote her friend "She loved uncon-ditionally, unreservedly, and lived intentionally." Amy leaves a legacy of loving her Lord and Saviour, intensely and unash-amedly. Her faith was the anchor of her soul, it kept her going through the awful treatments and surgeries that she was subjected to, and the many disappointments and losses she faced over the past several years. Amy, we love you, and you will be missed and forever remembered. Special thanks to Dr. Portwine and all the oncology nurses on Ward 3B2, and the rest of the staff at McMaster Hospital. Your loving care for Amy during her treatment and especially in her final days, will be a treasured memory. The family will receive friends at the Donegal Mennonite Fellowship Church 7021 Perth County Rd 147, Atwood, ON N0G 1B0, on Perth Line 147 in the center of Donegal on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Please be advised due to Covid-19, Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are and allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so please be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also bring your face masks as they are to be worn in the building during visitation. A private family service will be held in the Donegal Mennonite Fellowship Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and can be viewed on-line through a link on the Funeral Home website www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca the link will be available on Friday, July 3, 2020 to Sunday, July 5, 2020. Amy will be laid to rest in the Mount Zion Cemetery. Arrangements entr-usted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. "And he said unto me "My grace is sufficient for thee, for My strength is made perfect in weakness." Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me." 2 Corinthians 12:9 "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear..." Psalm 46: 1-2
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 30, 2020.