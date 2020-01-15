Home

Passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Hamilton on Monday, January 13, 2020 just shy of her 77th birthday. Beloved and cherished mother of Michael and his wife Carol. Predeceased by her loving son Marko (1988). Proud Baka of Christopher and his wife Eleanor, Stephanie and her partner Brian, and Daniel and his fiancée Gimhani. Survived by her siblings Mara Saric and her husband Stanko, Nikola Stepanovic and his wife Vicki, and Dana Cosic and her husband Pero. Predeceased by her brother Janko and sister Dragica. Ana will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and many friends in Canada, the U.S.A. and Croatia. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Extendicare for their kind care and compassion they provided Ana. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Rosary to be said at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East (at Kenilworth), Hamilton on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ana's name to Holy Cross Parish would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020
