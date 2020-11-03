Sadly we must announce the death of Ana "Josefina" Fitzwilliam, born March 1933 in Caracas, Venezuela. She died peacefully at home on October 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Kenrick (2016), her youngest son, Peter (1988) and with added sadness, her son Gustavo, in June of this year. The last years of her life were spent at home in the loving care of her daughter Ana "Soraya" Fitzwilliam. In the end, they enjoyed a remarkable renewed love and joy in one another and Ana "Soraya" was devoted to her Mother until the end. She is also survived by her eldest son, Brian. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law Andrea, her granddaughters, Jasmine (Scott) and Tamara (Josh) and great grandson, Logan. There are many nieces and nephews that will miss her. She will also be remembered by the elder members of the Fitzwilliam Clan. Josefina had a wonderful caretaker in Claudia and will be missed by her longtime friends, Berniece, Sharon, and Ruth, as well as her Barista, Richard. Cremation has taken place. As per Josefina's wishes, no service will be held. For those who wish, a donation to any animal rescue of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com