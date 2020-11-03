1/1
Ana "Josefina" (Carrasquel) FITZWILLIAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadly we must announce the death of Ana "Josefina" Fitzwilliam, born March 1933 in Caracas, Venezuela. She died peacefully at home on October 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Kenrick (2016), her youngest son, Peter (1988) and with added sadness, her son Gustavo, in June of this year. The last years of her life were spent at home in the loving care of her daughter Ana "Soraya" Fitzwilliam. In the end, they enjoyed a remarkable renewed love and joy in one another and Ana "Soraya" was devoted to her Mother until the end. She is also survived by her eldest son, Brian. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law Andrea, her granddaughters, Jasmine (Scott) and Tamara (Josh) and great grandson, Logan. There are many nieces and nephews that will miss her. She will also be remembered by the elder members of the Fitzwilliam Clan. Josefina had a wonderful caretaker in Claudia and will be missed by her longtime friends, Berniece, Sharon, and Ruth, as well as her Barista, Richard. Cremation has taken place. As per Josefina's wishes, no service will be held. For those who wish, a donation to any animal rescue of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved