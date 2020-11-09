NEU, Ana J. - Heimgegangen - Gone Home. Taken gently and peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on October 16th, in Brantford, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Jon Neu. Cherished mother of Mark Neu (late), Matthew Neu (late), John Neu (Charmaine) of Hamilton, and Heidi Neu of Brantford. Ana will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Jenny (Will), Andrew, Nathanael, Rachel, and Danielle. Ana was an elementary school teacher and graduated from The Ontario College of Art where she met Nicholas, her husband of 51 years. She was a gifted painter and sculptor. Ana will be remembered for her easy going and kind disposition, her strong faith, quick smile and creative nature. A private Interment has taken place. All family and friends are welcome at the Memorial Service on Saturday, November 14th at 3 pm, at Brant Community Church, 69 Superior St. Brantford, On. N3S 2K5. The family wish to express sincere thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre for their care. Donations can be made to the Day and Stay Program of Brantford through the John Noble Home.



