On Sunday November 22, 2020 Ankica Jefak (Novosel) passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father. Beloved wife for 51 years to Mijo Jefak. Loving mother to Mary and Ivica Strkalj and Joseph and Lynda Jefak. Loving Baba to Nicolina Strkalj (Ben Frank), Lucas Strkalj, Olivia Jefak and Evan Jefak. Special aunt of Vlado Jefak and family. Predeceased by her parents Ivan and Barbara Novosel and her sister Ljubica Majetic. Left to mourn are her siblings Josip Novosel and Marica Matakovic and numerous nieces and nephews in Croatia and Canada. Mom was the bravest person we knew. Over the past seven years she battled her illness without complaining. She always found the strength to place the needs of her family first, never giving up. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. The family would like to express their gratitude to the numerous PSWs, doctors and to the staff at the Bob Kemp Hospice for always being sympathetic and comforting towards our mother. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance for visitation and mass by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Prayers at 8:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Po?ivala u miru Božjem!