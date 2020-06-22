Ana PAHANIC

Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mijo and her loving son Ivan. Cherished mother of Branko (Katica) and daughter-in-law Anne. Proud Baba of Boris (Chynna), Robert (Kristina), Dennis (Jessica), and Tracy (Chris). Great-grandmother of Nathan, Evan, Ava, Abriel, Adon, Jude, Allia and Mara. Sister of the late Barbara and the late Juraj. Ana will always be fondly remembered by her beloved niece Ana Jazvac "Teta Seka", nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Canada, U.S.A. and Croatia. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 6:30 p.m. Private Funeral Mass and interment by invitation only to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Croatian National Home Building Fund would be appreciated. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.