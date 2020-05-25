With a heavy heart we sadly announce that our wonderful father, Anacleto Afonso passed away on May 21st, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a devoted husband of 54 years to the late Maria Cecilia and a loving father to his daughters Sonia Masotti (Mike) and Thelma Mendes (Samuel). Anacleto was a proud grandfather to all his grandchildren: Sara, Joshua, the late Justin, Victor, Devin and Simon who had the joy of growing up with their grandpa. Cherished brother and brother-in-law to the late Carlos (Rosete), the late Joaquim (Madalena), the late Anibal (Nesua), Hilario (Rosa) Afonso; Jose (Fernanda), the late Egidio (Isaulina), and Carlos (Alice) Santos. Anacleto will be sincerely missed by all of his loving family, as well as many good friends and neighbours who enriched his life with joy and laughter. Dad wanted his family to know that he loved them very much. We know that our mother and his grandson Justin were the first to welcome him to Heaven with open arms. Due to global circumstances, a tribute to his life will be shared at a later date on the Bay Gardens obituary website. As per Anacleto's wishes, cremation was chosen. On behalf of the family, cards of sympathy will be accepted at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton, ON L8W 3M2; 905-574-0405. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.