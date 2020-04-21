|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anastasia Nettie Jalowica on April 17, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving daughter to the late Anna and Sawa Bogaczewski and dear sister to the late Surel Bogaczewski. Predeceased by her loving husband Walter Daniel Jalowica (2007). Devoted mother of Daniel, Kenneth and Mel Jalowica. Cherished mother in law to Katherine, Yildiz, and adored grandmother to Sarah and Brandon. Loving friend to many. She was the child of a selfless hard-working pioneer family and often shared vivid memories of jumping farm fences, picking berries with mom and cutting cord wood with dad. Her life of limitless love, commitment and kindness will be remembered always. She taught us how very important family is and that love is what matters.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020