Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia JALOWICA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia Nettie JALOWICA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anastasia Nettie JALOWICA Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anastasia Nettie Jalowica on April 17, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving daughter to the late Anna and Sawa Bogaczewski and dear sister to the late Surel Bogaczewski. Predeceased by her loving husband Walter Daniel Jalowica (2007). Devoted mother of Daniel, Kenneth and Mel Jalowica. Cherished mother in law to Katherine, Yildiz, and adored grandmother to Sarah and Brandon. Loving friend to many. She was the child of a selfless hard-working pioneer family and often shared vivid memories of jumping farm fences, picking berries with mom and cutting cord wood with dad. Her life of limitless love, commitment and kindness will be remembered always. She taught us how very important family is and that love is what matters.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anastasia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -