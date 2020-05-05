(December 15, 1923 - May 3, 2020) Passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 97th year. Anastazia is pre-deceased by her parents, Dionysiy and Olena, husband Petro, son Albin, sister Elizabeth and brother Dmytro. Loving mother of His Eminence, Metropolitan Yurij (Kalistchuk), Primate of The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada and William Kalistchuk (Janice). Cherished Baba of Michael (Maureen), David (Corinne), Emilie and Peter and Prababa of Olivia and Hunter. She is survived by her sisters Anna, Mary, Eugenia and many nieces and nephews. She was born in the village of Davydeny in the province of Chernivtsi, Ukraine. In Canada she lived in Lachine, Quebec and Hamilton, Ontario. She was a member of the Ukrainian Women's Association of Canada and one-time President at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lachine, Quebec and a long-time member, since 1963, of the Ukrainian Women's Association of Canada at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Hamilton, Ontario. She was well-known as an embroiderer of Ukrainian dresses and priestly vestments and as a seamstress of Ukrainian Historical Costumes. She was fond of writing pysanky, enjoyed gardening and fishing, was a great cook and baker. She had a joyful personality and was an optimist, in spite of many hardships in life. The Rite of Christian Funeral will be led by Rt. Rev. Mitred Archpriest William Makarenko, Dean of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Hamilton at Woodland Cemetery in Hamilton on May 6, 2020. The family would like to thank the Administration and Staff of Ivan Franko Home in Toronto for their professionalism and heartfelt care and support. On-line condolences can be made at marlattfhhamilton.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.