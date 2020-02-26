|
|
Peacefully with family by his side on February 22, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of 59 years to Theresa. Much loved father to Andrew and Pam. He was a loving and devoted Grandpa to Mitchell, Alex and Samantha. Survived by his sister Margaret in Hungary. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends in Canada, Hungary and the USA. There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Saturday, February 29th at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020