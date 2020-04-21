|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our father on April 20, 2020 at 88 years of age. He is reunited with his beloved wife Marta (2014). Dear father of son Andrew Csorba and daughter Marta Istvanov (late Istvan Istvanov). Proud grandfather of Stephen and Csilla Istvanov and Christina and Davor Simanic. Proud great-grandfather of Mark Istvanov and Steven Simanic. Brother of Maria Csorba (Hungary). He will be sadly missed by many family and friends in Canada and Hungary. Andras was a dedicated employee of Bonar Inc. for over 25 years. He was a pillar and dedicated member of St. Stephen of Hungary Parish. His heartfelt humor and caring nature are just some of the many qualities that will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Burloak Revera Long Term Care. Furthermore, family would like to thank Father Joe Durkacz and Father Nicholas Deak for their continuous spiritual care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephen of Hungary Building Fund would be appreciated by the family at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/st-stephens-roman-catholic-church or mailed to 130 Barton Street East, Hamilton. Given the current health concerns, no public visitation or funeral is scheduled at this time due to COVID-19 protocols.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020