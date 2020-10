It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andras at the age of 78. Dear brother of Ilona Nagy and John Nagy both of Hungary. Sadly missed by many family and friends and especially by his best friend Wieslawa Kostrubiec. Andras retired from National Steel Car. In keeping with Andras' wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be buried in Hungary at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Friscolanti Funeral Home.