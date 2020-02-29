|
He did it his way, lived independently in his own home till he died at Juravinski Hospital as bright as a star. Pre deceased by his wife Mariel(2007). He leaves behind his daughter Lise Theroux(Paul Miller). His cherished grand sons Samuel Cino(Alisha),Jacob Cino,Jesse Miller(Nika), Gabriel Miller. His adored great grand daughters, light of his life Kyah and Audra. He had a special love for Rod and his family. He served in the airforce in WWII and was the only one in his village to return to Quebec from overseas. He was so proud of the garage he built where he assembled engines for his racing cars, Thank you to his wonderful neighbours for watching over him.Rest in peace. We will miss you.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020