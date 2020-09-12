It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Beaudry at the age of 56 after a lengthy illness at St. Joesph's Hospital in Hamilton ON. He was the son of Therese and Maurice Beaudry (of Sudbury On) and is survived by his loving sister Connie Charette (of Kitchener) and his brothers, Donald and Denis (of Elliot Lake) and Daniel Beaudry (of Missinabie). He was predeceased by his father Maurice (Feb. 2007) and his brother Richard Beaudry (Oct. 2015), originally of Elliot Lake and then Indonesia where he passed. Andy will be greatly missed by his close friends and companions, Barry Borsellino and Robert E. Ward, both of Hamilton On. We wish him eternal peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store