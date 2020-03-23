|
Slipped away peacefully from us after a long, courageous battle at the Hamilton General Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario on Friday, March 20, 2020, in her 33rd year. Andrea is the beloved daughter of Robert and Cheryl (nee Shank) Kranyak of Wainfleet, Ontario. Dear sister of Daniel and Jeffrey. Predeceased by her maternal grandfather Bill. Survived by maternal grandmother Ann Shank and paternal grandparents Ignace and Mary Kranyak. Also survived by her uncle Doug Shank (Robyn) and her aunt Carol (the late Joe) Pollard, as well as many cousins. Andrea was a strong willed, loving and caring individual. She was a pet lover, first to our beagle and then to her 3 cats. She had a passion for word search and arts and crafts. A sincere thank you to the many staff members of Hamilton Health Sciences for 14 years of care, palliative care visiting nurses Dawn and Jocelyn, personal care workers Tiffany and Sheri-Lynn for their care and compassion. Donations to the in memory of Andrea would be appreciated by the family. At her request, Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020