After a brief battle, he passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on September 13, 2020, at the age of 84. Loving husband of Anna for 58 years. Cherished father of Angelo (Denise). Will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Funeral service will be at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (22 Head Street, Hamilton) on Wednesday, September 16th at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery.