Andrej STOJKOVIC

23rd October, 2020 Age 86. Beloved son of the late Franjo and Doroteja (Tomicic) Stojkovic of Croatia. Adored brother of Nick (Virginia) Stojkovic of the USA, Ana (Ivan) Skrtic and Dorka (the late Miro) Zulic, Benko (the late Terezija) Tomicic of Croatia. Preceded in death by siblings Antun, Ruza, Jelena and Katarina Stojkovic. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Croatia, Germany and the USA. Emigrating from Croatia, Andrej spent more than sixty years living in Canada where he was proudly employed by Dofasco. Andrej loved to travel, ride his bike and spend time in Gage Park. Above all, he loved time spent visiting family. Andrej will be remembered for the immeasurable sacrifices he made for his family, and for his golden and generous heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of funeral home staff upon arrival. Visitation at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9 am until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 10 am. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek.