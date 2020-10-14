1/
Andrew David CHURCH
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Andrew Church, on his 35th birthday, after a short cancer illness. Beloved son of David and Anne (Farris) Church, brother of Katherine and her husband, Rev. Reuben St. Louis, and uncle of Benjamin and Daniel. Lovingly remembered by his Farris and Church aunts, uncles, and cousins. Andrew was an Infrastructure Analyst with Descartes Systems Group, Waterloo. Due to Covid 19, no visitation. Private family funeral, with cremation. We invite you to join the live stream service from his church, Knox Presbyterian, Waterloo: https://watch.nowmediaservices.com/knoxwaterloo on Saturday, October 17, at 4 pm EDT. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Kintail, Box 153, Goderich, ON, N7A 3Z2, Knox Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb St. W., Waterloo, ON N2L 1T1, or the charity of your choice gratefully acknowledged. Online condolences and messages may be posted at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
