April 14, 1935 - March 29, 2020 Sadly, and with broken hearts, our family suffered a great loss. Andrew is survived by his loving wife after 62 years of marriage, Ruby (Linta), daughter Julie (her husband Mark Garvey and their daughters, Samantha and Jelena) and sons, Dave and Kris. He was a kind, compassionate family man. We will miss his smile, kindness and guidance, but his spirit is with us forever. His career began as a financial consultant including postings in Turkey and Ireland. Travelling was always a passion and our family enjoyed many adventures together throughout his lifetime. Later he pursued a retail career with Canadian Tire, first in Ingersoll, Ontario and then Hamilton, Ontario where he will be remembered by many friends for his kindness and caring. A Family service has taken place and if desired a memorial donation to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, 277 Stonechurch Rd E, Hamilton, ON, L9B1B1 would be appreciated by our family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020