It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father on March 23, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital. He has now joined his beloved wife Irene and daughter Barbara. Survived by his son Dan and daughter in law Shari. He will be immensely missed by his two grandchildren Kevin and Lauren. Our family would like to thank all staff on E3 for their excellent and compassionate care. Private family ceremony will take place. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com Rest in Peace
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.