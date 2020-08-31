Andrew FORRESTER

With heavy hearts we said goodbye to Andy on August 28, 2020, who passed away at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 75. He was a loving husband to Sharon and a devoted father to Becky, Kerry (John) and Shelly (Jim). Andy proudly took the role of stepdad to Mellissa, William and Mary (Marc). He was a wonderful Papa to his 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Andy is predeceased by his parents Alonzo and Helen Forrester. He will be missed by his best friend Carol Forrester. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church Woodburn on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11am. Cremation to follow. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca