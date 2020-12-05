1/1
Andrew Jacob Kenneth DAVIS
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our precious loving son Andrew Jacob Kenneth Davis September 17, 1993 - November 30, 2020, age 27 years. Survived by only loving daughter Andrianna Bella Camryn Davis. Beloved son of Cecil and Albertha (Bonnie) Davis; loving brother of Cheryl & Wayne (Fat) Green, Ryan Davis (Christina), and Cole Davis. Uncle to Mitch, Zach, Mariah, and the late McKenna, and Cole, Rycol, Ryleen, and Coan; and loving grandmother Eleanor Staats. Andrew was a member of the Ironworkers Local Union 736. He excelled at Rodwork. He enjoyed music, sports, hockey (goaltending), bow hunting, and cruises. He was also known as Scruff. He will be resting at Styres Funeral Home, 1798 4th Line Rd., Ohsweken on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for visitation. A private family service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 followed by burial at St. Luke's Cemetery, Six Nations. Masks or facial coverings are requested. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
