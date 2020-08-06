Passed away peacefully on Monday August 3, 2020 in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Ruth and his beloved companion Hazel Lyons, father Nicholas, mother Mary, sister Molenka and brother John Joseph who died in WW2 liberating The Netherlands. Andy is survived by his dear older sister Rose Ushick of Sudbury. Daughter Brenda Speagle (the late Frank Speagle) of Hamilton, sons Robert Syko (the late Gloria) and John Joseph Syko of Burlington. Papa will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his grandchildren; Stephen Andrew Syko and his wife Donni, Nicholas Syko, Olivia Shannon and his greatest grandson Andy Syko. A special thank you to the caring staff at Alexander Place in Waterdown. They made his last year and a half comfortable and enjoyable. He had a life well lived. Born January 18, 1928 during the Depression and passed away during the Pandemic. He certainly knew how to make an entrance and exit. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. A charity he always believed in. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. A private interment will be held. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time.