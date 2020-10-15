1/1
Andrew Smeaton Blew
1936-04-08 - 2020-10-08
With heavy hearts we announce that Andy passed away Oct 8 with his family at his side. Andy was the loving husband for 59 years to Brenda (Huffman), father of Philip (Lenore), and proud Grampie to Ciara. Left to mourn are sister Mary (Jack), brother Doug (Hazel Ann), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brother Ross (Beverley). Andy was born in Niagara Falls, NY and moved to Niagara Falls, Ontario at age 3. After high school, he graduated from The University of Buffalo in Engineering. He became a proud Canadian in 1974. He retired from the Construction Engineering Department at Stelco. He was an avid golfer (2 holes in 1!) and curler. Andy and Brenda loved to travel the world with close friends and enjoyed many years wintering in Florida. He was a member of the Burlington Men's Probus Club, Roseland Park Country Club - Rogues, Millcroft Golf Club, and Wellington Square United Church. He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Joseph Brant Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 15, 2020.
