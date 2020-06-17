Andrew Sullivan
On June 6, 2020 Andrew Joseph Sullivan passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Predeceased by late wife Sandra, and grandchildren Joshua Sullivan, and Claire Altoft. Father to Andrew Sullivan, and Stephanie Sullivan. He will be sorely missed for his generosity and kind nature. He will be forever remembered as the Mister Rogers of the neighbourhood. He will be greatly missed. At Andrew's request cremation has taken place. If so desired donations to the Canadian Cancer Society woul dbe appreciated by the family. To leave a condolence please visit www.baygardensfuneralhome.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.
