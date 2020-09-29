Born November 27, 1987. Passed away suddenly in Banff, Alberta on September 15, 2020 beside his cherished wife Lyndsay Brooks. He was baptized at the Church of the Ascension. Andrew participated in the Healthy Aboriginal Men's Circle with Al and Mel Loft and played lacrosse in his younger years. He loved to travel. He valued his lifelong friends, especially Lana, Shannon, Chris and TJ Windsor and Evelina Jeffrey and their families. Andrew was predeceased by his mom Maureen Hardie but will be missed by his dad Tom Reape (Diane),sister Karen (Sam) brothers Daniel (Brandi), Robin (Jacquelynn), Phillip, step siblings Jessica and Ren and their families and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives. Toms Post side which included Rita, George, John, and Frank and their spouses and family and his Reape cousins, especially Bob and Mary and family were much appreciated by Andrew. He was especially loved by Lyndsay, her mom Kim Sears(Rob), sister Lacey Byrne (Lucus), Aunt Rocky, Lexis, Dalton, Landon and their extended family. His dog Junior was Lyndsay's and his adored child. Andrew was always full of life and love. We will miss him dearly. Sadly due to the current virus restrictions the visitation and funeral will be by invitation only.



