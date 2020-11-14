1/1
2000-08-27 - 2020-11-08
It is with heavy hearts we announce our beloved Andrew's passing. He is survived by his mother Michelle Proc and his father Matthew Taylor, his sisters Mea & Maddalyn and brother Jaxson Taylor. Cherished grandson to John Proc, Theresa Bellmore and Dean & Diane Taylor. Dear nephew to Adam Proc, Lindsey Porter, Damien Taylor, Marcie Taylor, Dan Berlin, Corrine Berlin, Simon Treadgold, John William Proc and Fran Proc. He will be dearly missed by his dog Rizzo and by everyone who was fortunate enough to have met him. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private family service for Andrew will take place. Donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Family & friends are encouraged to leave memories and condolences by visiting www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
