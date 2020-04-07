|
|
Of Canfield, Ontario, in his 42nd year. Suddenly at the Guelph General Hospital surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Beloved youngest son of Victoria (Vicky) and the late Earl (2008) Sherk. Dear brother to Mike (Lorraine) and Jay (Julie). Adored uncle to Noah, Tyler and Kaitlyn. Loved fiancé to Kathy Campbell. Doggy daddy extraordinaire to Callee and Taylor. Andy was loved and will be missed by the extended Banika, Sherk and Campbell families and many friends. Andy was an electrician by trade and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips with his Grampa in Northern Ontario. He was a sports fan and especially had a love for hockey. He enjoyed being a goalie in his local league for many years for which he was admired by his team mates. Thank you to the 5th floor ICU at GGH who valiantly and desperately tried to save his life; Dr Rasso, nurses Carla, Paige, Tasha, Tiffany and Stephen. Also to the social workers Anne, Pauline and Alycia who were there to support the family and help us prepare for our loss. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation, or to a in Andy's name would be appreciated by the family. Cremation entrusted to the Gilbert and MacIntyre Funeral home. A Celebration of Andy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020