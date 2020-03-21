|
1965-2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Yagumo Ide on March 16th, 2020. He will be missed by his beloved wife Michèle Bergeron and children Raphael and Mayumi, parents David and Mishiko, sister Daien (Hiroshi) and their son Sage, dear cousins Karuna and Milinda and their families, as well as extended family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To express your condolences, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation, in memoriam, will be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.cfo.coop
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020