More Obituaries for Andris Agis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andris (Andy) Agis

Andris (Andy) Agis Obituary
On February 27, Andris (Andy) Agis, aged 70 passed away suddenly at his residence. Andy is survived by his brother, Gil (Judy) of Cayuga and nephew Perry of British Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, his parents, Meldra and Edward Agis, and niece Kristin. Andy was a steamfitter with UA Local 67. He enjoyed buying and selling exotic cars, going to the Casino, and his annual fishing trip to Hungry Lake. He will be missed by his friends and acquaintances. Cremation has taken place. As he requested no service will follow.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020
