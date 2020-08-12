Andrzej Bartoszek

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrzej in Hamilton on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 65. Predeceased by his parents Jan and Stefania Bartoszek, sister Maria Kupis and brother-in-law Kazimierz. Andrzej is survived by his wife of 29 years, Helena, his sons Mateusz and Lukasz, and brothers and sisters-in-law Stanislaw and Stanislawa, Czeslaw and Czeslawa and Zdzislaw and Melanie. Andrzej will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family in Poland and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St, Stanislaus Kostka Polish Catholic Church, 8 St. Ann Street, Hamilton on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to St Stanislaus Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Andrzej's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 and 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask.