1/1
Andrzej Bartoszek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrzej's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrzej in Hamilton on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 65. Predeceased by his parents Jan and Stefania Bartoszek, sister Maria Kupis and brother-in-law Kazimierz. Andrzej is survived by his wife of 29 years, Helena, his sons Mateusz and Lukasz, and brothers and sisters-in-law Stanislaw and Stanislawa, Czeslaw and Czeslawa and Zdzislaw and Melanie. Andrzej will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family in Poland and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St, Stanislaus Kostka Polish Catholic Church, 8 St. Ann Street, Hamilton on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to St Stanislaus Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Andrzej's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 and 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved