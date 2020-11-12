Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa in her 99th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Kazimieras (1988). Beloved godmother and aunt to Vilija Medži?nien? and cherished aunt to nieces and nephews of Lithuania. A dear friend to Ramut? Pleinien? and her family. With her warm and loving heart, Angel? had many friends who were like family and will miss her very much. A sincere thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa (Dundas), especially the staff of Heritage Trail for their love and care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. A private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Lithuanian Church. Donations to the Lithuanian Children's Relief Fund (c/o Marijus Gudinskas, 22 Fairleigh Avenue South, Hamilton, ON, L8M 2K2), would be appreciated.