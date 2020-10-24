It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Angela Aquila, surrounded by her loving family at St Joseph's Hospital on October 22, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Luigi Aquila. Loving mother to Silvia & John Cortina, Carmen (late Marianne Winter), Flaminia Lorenzi (late Loreno) and Marisa & Leo DiLegge. She was at her happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She was a doting nonna to her treasured grandchildren. Proud Nonna to Sandra and Kevin Daly, Marco Cortina, and Lisa & Barry Aldred. Adoring Bisnonna to Nathan, Keira, Nicole, Aaron, Noah and Olivia. Angela is now re-united with her brother and sisters who have gone before her. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family and friends in Italy and Canada. Mom's greatest passion has always been family. Her cooking, crocheting and singing have always brought joy and love those close to her. Mom's quiet and gentle ways exemplified strength, passion, generosity and kindness. The family wishes to thank the staff of St Joseph's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton S. (near James) on Monday October 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony's Church (Barton and Prospect) on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.