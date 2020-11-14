November 13, 1930 - November 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved mother and nonna, Angela Di Francesco on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Angela at the age of 89, passed away days before her 90th birthday. Angela was a loving wife to her late husband and love of her life Luciano. She was an adoring mother to Domenic (Teresa) Di Francesco and Maria (Aldo) Timperio. She was a proud nonna to her grandchildren Nicholas, Cassandra, Analissa, and Marc. She is the loving daughter of the late Maria and Pietro Manto. Loving sister to Carmela (the late Nicolo) Milazzo, Pasqua (the late Giovanni) Giglia, Giuseppina (the late Guido) Daniele, Gaetana (Frank) Rizzo, Joseph (Angela) Manto and Florence (Giancarlo) Lauretani, and dear sister in law to Lucia (the late Edmondo) Annibale. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Angela was a dedicated wife, mother, and nonna. She was a caregiver to her family especially her beloved husband Luciano and her mother Maria. She loved unconditionally and put everyone's needs ahead of her own. She was unselfish, loving, strong, determined, kind and compassionate. 14 years ago she was taken from us when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. As we watched her slowly move into her own world, a world that no longer recognized us as her loved ones, her legacy lived on. She had become part of the family at the Willowgrove Nursing Home. She was loved by so many there and everyone knew her as "nonna". The staff, residents, and visitors cherished her and enjoyed her company. She was energetic and happy and took part in the many activities that were offered at the home. Most of all, Angela continued being a caregiver. She was always reaching out to help others and her main goal was to help those around her enjoy the precious days they had ahead. We miss her and love her and we admire the strong woman that lived to love and nourish those that were lucky to have her in their lives. Special thanks and sincere gratitude to all of the staff at The Willowgrove Nursing Home for 14 years of love and dedication and exceptional care they provided to Angela. Unfortunately, visitation and services are no longer available for the public due to the current Government restrictions. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online Book of Condolences for Angela at www.baygardens.ca
. Private family Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 440 King Street East, Hamilton. Private Entombment at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. "Gone but not Forgotten"