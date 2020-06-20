On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Angela Farrelly (nee Frith) age 81 peacefully passed away, and is now reunited with her beloved husband Patrick Farrelly (1935-2018). Born in Southwold, East Suffolk (UK) in 1939, Angela trained as a Midwife and moved to Canada in 1963. She worked in the Labour and Delivery ward at Henderson Hospital for 30 years, and helped deliver hundreds of babies in Hamilton, Ontario. A hardworking and dedicated mother and wife, Angela would always greet family members with a bright smile, and she enjoyed her annual summer visit to the CNE in Toronto each year. Beloved mother to Julie Rasmussen, Kevin Farrelly, Colin Farrelly and Wendy Hawes, and mother-in-law to Paul Rasmussen, Laura Farrelly, Lori Fulsom, and Michael Hawes. Angela was "Nanny" to her beloved grandchildren Erica (Saman), Taylor, Kyra, Maya, Connor, Dylan, Jake, and Abigail. Her family in England include her brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Carol Frith, as well as nieces Tracey and Annette. Angela was also sister-in-law and Aunt to the families of Eileen and Tony Smith, Rita Pini, John and Eileen Farrelly, Oliver Farrelly and Dot Peters. Angela will be greatly missed, but treasured fondly and appreciatively in our hearts forever. A private service for immediate family has already taken place. Beloved mother to Julie Rasmussen



