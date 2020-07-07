1/
Angela (Tsiliganos) Koutsokeris
After a courageous battle with cancer our family is saddened to announce the passing of Angela 'Evangelia' in the early morning of July 4th, 2020 in her 76th year at the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Cherished mother of Maria, George (Diane) and Peter (Robert). Loving grandmother to Rhiana, Joshua, Georgia, and John. She had a love for nature, gardening and cooking for all that entered her door, and was never far from her 3 cherished dogs. Our mom was our heart, strength and inspiration and will forever be missed. The family will hold a private visitation, with service following at Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, July 8th, 11am. A special thank you to the C3 Oncology Unit at the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care, compassion and support.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
