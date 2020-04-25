|
|
Lina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in her 91st year, at St. Peter's Hospital. Devoted wife for 57 years to the late Mario, and loving mother to AnnMarie and Bruce, and Fiorello and Catherine. Exceptional Nonna to Daniel and Claire, Lucas and Emily, Christian and Bobbi, and great-grandmother to baby Neve Maria. Caring sister to Silvanna and brother-in-law to the late Ido Bellio. Aunt to Fred Bellio and family, and to the late Mary Bellio-Foot and family. Lina immigrated to Canada with her husband Mario and baby daughter Annemarie in 1958. She left behind her beloved Pettorano Sul Gizio, her family and friends and her beautiful Madonna Della Libera Church. She spent her life lovingly and selflessly caring for her parents, husband, children and grandsons. Lina was the quintessential Mamma and Nonna. She took great pride, joy and passion instilling in her family all the wonderful aspects of the Italian culture and language. She was an expert chef, baker and gardener and approached all of this with the same tireless hard work, tenderness, compassion, and deep love that she bestowed on her family without condition. Her values, teachings, and behaviour by example have been indelibly etched in all our hearts and minds. They will never be forgotten. Lina's strong commitment and devotion to her Roman Catholic faith was also evidenced by her participation as a Minister of the Word, member of the Alter Society, and Rosary Prayer Group at St. Anthony of Padua church. First and foremost, we wish to thank all the exceptional angel nurses, doctors, and support workers at St. Peter's Hospital (88 Maplewood) Behavioural Unit, Yvonne Terrace. Your excellent care, love, compassion, and patience will never be forgotten. We also wish to thank Mr. Rocco Valeri, who visited regularly and faithfully brought her communion. Thank you to the nurses and care workers at the Hamilton General Hospital (Acute Care 8 East) who in the early days of our mother's illness also cared for her with great professionalism and compassion. Special thanks to Pamela Braden, Wendy Fenderson, Sue Lewis and Amarjit Chatha of Wrights Cleaners for always being there when we needed you. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to Father Francesco Cucchi of St. Anthony of Padua Church for mass and prayers, and Adriano D'Alessandro and his team at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel for their hard work and attention during these difficult times. Private visitation and interment has taken place to respect the existing COVID-19 restrictions. Please pray for Lina now and later we will notify all family and friends regarding an upcoming Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church followed by a celebration of life. In honour of Lina, donations can be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation (Behavioural Health), the Alzheimer Society, Arthritis Society, the Good Shepherd Venture Centre or Hamilton Food Share.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020