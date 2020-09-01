1/1
Angela Mary (Austin) WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, after a brief illness, at the age of 75 on August 18, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Tara (Craig) and granddaughters Melanie, Maddy and Lizzie, brother Phil (Helen) and brother-in-law Chic, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Angela was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Kathryn (nee Ryan), and sisters Delphine and Carol. Angela graduated from Loretto Academy in Hamilton, which she had many fond memories of in her thirteen years there. She went on to a career at Bell Canada, which she left to devote her time to raising her daughter. Tara will remember her mother as always having a wonderful sense of style and colour, which she used to meticulously decorate their home, arrange flowers, coordinate outfits, and never leave the house without "her face" on. Angela had a quick wit, excellent memory, and never paid a bill late. Her yearbook listed her likely career as "comedian." In perfect keeping with her lifelong organizational skills and sense of humour, she passed away the day before her daughter's hospital parking pass was due to renew. Angela also spent much of her life devoted to the care of her sister Delphine, who had special needs. Special thanks to the nurses and PSWs of 5N400 at JBMH, as well as Dr. Viljoen for their kindness and compassion during Angela's time in hospital. A private service has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Angela to ROCK (Reach Out Centre for Kids) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved