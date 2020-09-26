1/3
Angela Ruth Kane
1964-01-12 - 2020-08-13
It is with profound sadness that the family of Angela announce her peaceful passing in Naples, Florida on August 13, 2020 at the age of 56. A beautiful soul was lost that day. Angie was the beloved daughter of Katharine (Katie) Kane and sister of Elizabeth Biddle (Brent) and Barbara Barrett ( Lawrence). Pre deceased by her father Raymond and her brother John. Loving Second Mom to Raya Facey, Aunt to Alexandra (Jake),Jacqueline and Stuart Biddle, Vanessa and Madeleine Kane, their mother Valerie and treasured friend to so many in Canada and Naples, Florida. Angie's focus in life was to share the healing, calming and balancing effects of yoga and to help people find inner tranquility and peace. Her love for her family and friends will always radiate in our hearts. She will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held in Dundas with interment at St. Augustine's Cemetery. In memory donations can be made to the SPCA or a charity of your choice. Please sign Angie's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
