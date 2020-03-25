Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela McGuigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Therese McGuigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Therese McGuigan Obituary
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on March 19, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving mother of the late Gina Marie (2016) and Mel McGuigan of Cambridge. Cherished grandmother of Tiana. Dear sister of Gino Dal Bello (Maria), Angelo Dal Bello and Olindo Dal Bello (the late Sharon). Angela will be missed by many friends and extended family. As per Angela's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will receive visitors at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Private Funeral Prayers will follow. Private enichement at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -