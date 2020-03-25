|
|
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on March 19, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving mother of the late Gina Marie (2016) and Mel McGuigan of Cambridge. Cherished grandmother of Tiana. Dear sister of Gino Dal Bello (Maria), Angelo Dal Bello and Olindo Dal Bello (the late Sharon). Angela will be missed by many friends and extended family. As per Angela's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will receive visitors at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Private Funeral Prayers will follow. Private enichement at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020