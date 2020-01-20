Home

Peacefully entered into rest on January 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved Wife of the late Mario. Loving Mother to Carla, Cathy, and Gary (Michelle). Cherished Grandmother to Tess and Reed. Dear daughter of the late Ida and the late Francesco D'Ambrosio, sister to the late Louise and the late Armando. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends in both Canada and Italy. Many thanks to the Nurses and Doctors at both The Regional Rehabilitation Centre and Hamilton General Hospital 8 South for their kind care. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday from 1pm - 4pm and from 7pm - 9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 165 Prospect Street North, Hamilton on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca "Forever in Our Hearts"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020
