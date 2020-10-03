Peacefully, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bluewater Health, Angelo Candido Trigatti passed away at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Mirella Trigatti. Loving father of Larry and the late Fabian Trigatti (2004). Cherished grandfather of Hayley and Evan Trigatti. Dear brother of Eletra and brother-in-law of Lena. Survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, and Switzerland, extended family and close friends in Hamilton and Sarnia and all of his fishing and hunting buddies, both here and gone. Predeceased by his siblings Luigi, Walter (Filomena), Fernanda, Wilma (Fabio), Lea (Ettore), and brother-in-law Severino. Angelo will be remembered as a prolific painter, a hunter, a fisherman and above all, a beloved family man. Angelo was also a longtime member of the Venetian Club of Hamilton, the Famee Furlane of Hamilton, and the Dante Club of Sarnia. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Parkinson Canada (cheques only when donating at the funeral home please). Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca