1/
Angelo Candido TRIGATTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bluewater Health, Angelo Candido Trigatti passed away at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Mirella Trigatti. Loving father of Larry and the late Fabian Trigatti (2004). Cherished grandfather of Hayley and Evan Trigatti. Dear brother of Eletra and brother-in-law of Lena. Survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, and Switzerland, extended family and close friends in Hamilton and Sarnia and all of his fishing and hunting buddies, both here and gone. Predeceased by his siblings Luigi, Walter (Filomena), Fernanda, Wilma (Fabio), Lea (Ettore), and brother-in-law Severino. Angelo will be remembered as a prolific painter, a hunter, a fisherman and above all, a beloved family man. Angelo was also a longtime member of the Venetian Club of Hamilton, the Famee Furlane of Hamilton, and the Dante Club of Sarnia. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Parkinson Canada (cheques only when donating at the funeral home please). Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home & Family Centre
1576 London Line
Sarnia, ON N7T 7H2
519.542.5541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home & Family Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved