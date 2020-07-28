It is with profound sadness that we share the peaceful passing of our father, Angelo Gallo, on July 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He arrived in Canada in 1949 and worked as a carpenter with Pigott Construction, as a proud member of Local 18. He was strong and skilled with his hands all his life. He worked on the reconstruction of The Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King after a fire destroyed most of the building in 1981. Beloved husband to Giuseppa Gallo (nee: Sanfilippo), and devoted father to Rosanna and Luciano Turco, Cristina Gallo and Kevin Woolfe, and Gregory Gallo. Loving Nonno to Carla, Claudia and Michael Turco, Alessia, Lucas and Giorgia Woolfe and Gabriella and Gianna Gallo. Dear brother to the late Maria and Ugo Grande, and brother-in-law to Maria and the late Rossolino Bommarito, the late Cristina (Giuseppe) Di Stefano, the late Concetta (Giovanni) Di Micele, the late Gina (Giuseppe) Fiorentino, the late Raimondo Sanfilippo, Salvatore and the late Maria Sanfilippo, and Giuseppe (Maria) Sanfilippo. He is fondly remembered by cousins, nieces and nephews both here in Canada and in Italy. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a memorial donation to Autism Ontario. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
