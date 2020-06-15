It is with tremendous sorrow that the family of Angelo Golfi announces his sudden passing on Thursday, June 11th 2020 at the age of 74. Born in Campobasso, Italy, he came to Canada in 1957 at the age of 11. A loving husband to his cherished wife Arlene for over 52 years. Proud father to John (Lori), Steven (Alexandra), Lisa (Michael) LaCombe, Kristine (Jaysen). Cherished "Papa" (Grandfather) to Kevin, Megan, Memphis, and Matteo. Dear son of the late Antoinetta and the late Giuseppe Golfi. Son-in-law of Elsie and the late George Lamanes. Survived by sisters Francesca (late Dominic) Colasurdo, Maria (late Carmen) Bozzo; brothers Jack (Nancy), Dominic (Irene), Tony (Lina), late Michele (Angelina). Also survived by his brother in law Don (Susan) Lamanes, Larry (Anne) Lamanes, and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Angelo was a Master Electrician for many years, who later on went on to building homes as Golfi Homes. He was very proud to call himself an "entrepreneur." In retirement he loved spending time in his garden; watching his grandchildren play; trips to the Niagara casino with Arlene; and watching soccer games on the weekends. Funeral arrangements have been made through Bay Gardens Funeral Homes, 947 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton. A drive-through visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18th 2020 between the hours of 11:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. A mass in his honour will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation (Golfi Playroom & Entertainment). As you watch over us, have comfort in knowing that we will always cherish the life lessons you have taught us. Rest in peace. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.