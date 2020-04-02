|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Angelo Jose at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on March 30, 2020. Angelo passed away surrounded by his loving family at the age of 68, due to a rare autoimmune disease. Angelo is survived by his loving wife Maria Laurinda of 43 years marriage. Loving father of Christie (Joe), and Jason (Christina). Adoring and proud Vavó of Avery, Alessandro, Keira and Marcelo. Predeceased by his parents Angelo and Leonilde. Brother of Nemezio (Deolinda) Sousa, Lurdes (pre deceased Antonio) Matias, Matilde (Jose) Carvalho, Amaro (Elsa) Sousa, Santo Christo (Abilio) Santos, Ligia (Miguel) Chaves. Brother-in-law of Joe (Erika) Costa, Tony Costa, Carlos Costa, Anibal (Paula) Costa. Angelo will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, in Canada, USA, and San Miguel. Angelo was happiest playing with his beloved grandkids. And looked forward to swimming and rejoining dear friends in San Miguel every summer. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph's hospital for their excellent care and compassion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying mandated health restrictions, there will be no visitations. Private services have been reserved for designated family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the hospital at stjoesfoundation.ca.Your expressions of sympathy can be received by calling Friscolanti Funeral Chapel at 905-522-0912. Messages of condolence can also be expressed using the online guestbook at: www.friscolanti.com. Forever in our hearts and always in our prayers.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020