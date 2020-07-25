We are saddened to announce that our dear father passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 in his 93rd year surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Pietra Brucculeri, (2014) and his dear brother Giuseppe Lombardo, (1997). Proud father of Mary and Frank (Isabela) and grandfather of Massimo. He will be fondly remembered and missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours. Dad was an avid gardener, skilled winemaker, wonderful cook and conversationalist. Dad's garden would produce an envious bounty of fruits and vegetables that he would generously share. Many would often take their homemade vino to him for sampling and he would judge the producer's skills or lack there-of! We are grateful for dad's recent words: "I've lived a long, good life. It's time for me to rest." Ciao Bello! Many thanks to the wonderful Macassa Lodge staff for their care and compassion of Angelo during his stay. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home BURLINGTON (905-527-0405). Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca