It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Angelo Magliocco on September 29, 2020 at Juravinski hospital at the age of 81. Cherished husband of 52 years to Maria (nee Carrea) and ever-loving father of Anthony Magliocco (Carmela), Lolita Dowdall (Armand) and Daniela Magliocco. He will be forever missed by his grandchildren Alexandra, Monica, Julian and Erica. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Carmela Magliocco and his parents-in-law Elio and Norina Carrea. Angelo was the dearest brother and brother-in-law of John and Marian Magliocco, Frank Magliocco (Lise), Rodolfo and Diane Magliocco and Maria and Dominic Pirrone, all of Ottawa. He was also dearest brother-in-law to Giuseppe and Maria Carrea of Italy. Angelo is survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. Angelo was born in Lago, Calabria, Italy in 1939 and immigrated to Canada in 1958 coming to Ottawa. While in Italy, Angelo started his career in Barbering and continued it when he came to Canada. In 1966 he came to Hamilton where he first worked at Angelo's barbershop (James St. N) and then for nearly 50 years as owner/operator of the Plaza Barber Shop and Hairstyling at the corner of Upper Gage and Fennell. Among Angelo's hobbies of gardening and hunting, soccer was his main love specifically refereeing. He was heavily involved in the local soccer scene at the district and provincial level for both soccer and soccer officiating. So much so that he was in the Inaugural class of the Hamilton Soccer Hall of Fame as an official. He leaves behind many friends that he mentored and encountered through his work and soccer life. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and nurses at the Juravinski hospital especially Dr. Hunt and Dr. Ngyuen. Also family physician Dr. Martini and all the VON home care nurses who took special care of him over the last six months. Finally, we would like to thank Dr. Hastings for always being there for him over the last 30 years. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Avenue, Hamilton on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by private family Entombment. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca