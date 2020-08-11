Angelo ORLANDO

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 58 years to Alfonza (nee Allegro). Loving father of Virginia (Enzo) Taranto, Joanne (Robert) Delry, and Joseph Orlando. Cherished grandfather to Daniela, Vito (Jelena), Amanda and Anthony. Great-grandfather to Alexander and Liam. The son of the late Giuseppe Orlando and Vincenza Orlando. Dear brother to Rose (Castrenze) Bertolino, and Josephine (Eddi) Moretuzzo. Brother-in-law to the late Giuseppe Guarneri. Son-in-law to the late Diego and Carmela Allegro. Remembered by many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law of Montreal. Missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Special thanks to Dr. Shaw and Oncology Team, Dr. Sur at the Juravinski Hospital and to all of Angelo's PSW Nursing Care at Bay Shore and especially Ares. Private arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, HAMILTON. The Orlando family wish to sincerely apologize for not being able to include all of our loving family and friends due to the current pandemic. Please know that you are all in our hearts during this difficult time. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
.